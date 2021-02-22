Hyundai cars available with up to 1.50 lakh discount in February

Hyundai India is planning to attract more buyers this February with hefty discounts offered on its BS 6-compliant cars. The company is offering discounts of up to ₹1.50 lakh on its select models. Hyundai cars currently up for discounts include models such as Santro, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Elantra and the Kona. The offers and discounts on the Hyundai cars will be valid up till February 28, 2021.

Hyundai Santro:

The popular tallboy hatchback from Hyundai - Santro, is listed on the official company website with total benefits of up to ₹ 50,000. There is a direct discount of up to ₹ 30,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000, and a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The Grand i10 Nios is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 60,000. This offer is available on both the petrol as well as diesel versions of the hatchback. The offer includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 45,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000. In addition to that, there is also a corporate benefit of ₹ 5,000.

Hyundai Aura:

The sub-4 metre compact sedan can be currently purchased with a discount of up to ₹ 70,000. It is applicable on both petrol and diesel trims. There is a direct cash discount of up to ₹ 50,000. The amount includes an exchange bonus and corporate benefit of ₹ 15,000, and ₹ 5,000 respectively.

Hyundai Elantra:

The Honda Civic rival can be currently bought with total benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh. The amount includes ₹ 70,000, and ₹ 30,000 of cash discount and exchange bonus, respectively.

Hyundai Kona Electric:

The battery-powered SUV from Hyundai is listed with a total discount of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. Moreover, the company is also providing an additional ₹ 8,000 LTC offer for government employees.

Note: The offers and discounts mentioned above may vary depending upon the dealer location. Contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more precise updates on discounts and offers.