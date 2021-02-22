South Korean auto major and India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday has announced the launch of its ‘Shield of Trust’ program, a countrywide car maintenance program for its consumers. Under this program, Hyundai claims to be offering car maintenance at low cost for up to 5 years. It is claimed to be covering the replacement of running repair parts.

As the South Korean care brand claims, the Hyundai Shield of Trust is aimed at providing peace of mind to new car buyers. This package covers the replacement of 14 wear and tear parts such as brakes, clutch wipers bulbs, hoses belts, and much more across 9 models.

The Hyundai customers can opt for parts replacements under this package through all Hyundai dealerships across India for up to 5 years. Hyundai also informs that the customers have the option of procuring the package during their new car purchase or at any time before the 1st free service.

Commenting on this initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said that the auto company has launched the Hyundai Shield of Trust program to provide uninterrupted and long-term peace of mind to our customers. “Hyundai is a customer-centric organization focused on offering the best ownership experience. We have launched Hyundai Shield of Trust to provide uninterrupted and long-term peace of mind to our customers thereby making them our lifetime partners," said Garg.

The auto manufacturer also claims that Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360 degree digital and contact-less service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home or office to online payment facility, a touch-free service experience is ensured for customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. Hyundai currently has a network of 1,298 workshops across India.