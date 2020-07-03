Hyundai Motor has announced India debut of intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV. The ‘industry-first innovation’ offers customers the convenience of 2-pedal clutch-less technology combined with fun-to-Drive elements of a manual transmission.

Hyundai’s iMT technology is essentially a revolutionary 2-pedal system that eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in a conventional manual transmission. However, with this technology the driver retains the ability to slot gears manually, thereby delivering enhanced control and retaining the joy of driving.

Commenting on the announcement, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Hyundai has been driving the adoption of new and innovative technologies at scale. With our ‘Future Ready’ business strategy, we have been continuously striving for customer delight with Human centric technologies that present our innate understanding of what our customers’ desire. iMT is one such technology that accounts for pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes. This unparalleled drive experience on Hyundai Venue – India’s First Connected SUV has been curated through a constant pursuit of innovation for Customer Delight."

Hyundai’s iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.

How iMT works:

Transmission Control Unit receives signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating drivers desire to change gears. TCU sends signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming Hydraulic Pressure. Hydraulic Pressure is then sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through Clutch Tube. Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging and disengaging the clutch. Driver is able to seamlessly shift gears without the need to mechanically operate clutch pedal.



