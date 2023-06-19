HT Auto
Hyundai i20 facelift spotted being tested on Indian roads: Expected changes

Hyundai Motor, in May this year, took the covers off its facelift i20 premium hatchback in a global preview. The vehicle has now been spotted testing on the Indian roads, hinting at an imminent launch in the market here. It is expected that the model will be launched later this year, after the brand's upcoming Exter micro SUV, which is scheduled for a launch on July 10.

A spy shot of Hyundai i20 facelift on Indian roads taken from 95 pistons/Instagram (L) and an image of i20 facelift launched earlier this year in global markets.
Expected design changes:

The facelift i20 is expected to feature changes on the front grille and rear bumper. It will boast a sportier appearance and be offered in eight different exterior colours including single-tone Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Gray Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl, along with two dual-tone choices. Additional colour options include familiar hues such as Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Gray Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl.

Expected cabin upgrades:

On the inside, the updated i20 hatchback is expected to get an enhanced instrument panel. While the base models will get a 4.2-inch screen , customers can opt for a larger and fully digital 10.25-inch driver display on top-spec variants. The updated touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be borrowed from Alcazar.

Inclusion of ADAS system:

It is expected that the updated i20 hatchback will come equipped with the hottest feature in the car market - the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). This suite will include features such as anti-collision system, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, collision avoidance, rear-cross traffic alert, and smart cruise control.

Expected engine highlights:

Expect the upcoming i20 facelift to be powered by a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine which is claimed to offer between 100 and 120 hp of power. It will come paired with either a six-speed iMT manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch unit.

Rivals:

Once launched, the facelift i20 premium hatchback will renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

