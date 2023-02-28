HT Auto
Hyundai I10 Facelift With Adas, Along With N Line Version, Makes Debut

Hyundai i10 facelift with ADAS, along with N-Line version, makes debut

Days after Hyundai launched the facelift version of the Grand i10 Nios with RDE compatible engine, the Korean carmaker has taken the covers off the new i10 for global markets. Hyundai has also unveiled the N-Line version of the smallest hatchback from its stable. In its 2023 avatar, the Hyundai i10 hatchback comes with minor cosmetic updates which include new exterior colour themes and more features inside. In global markets, the Hyundai i10 rivals the likes of Kia Picanto and Renault Kwid.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 09:01 AM
The 2023 Hyundai i10 doesn't look much different from the outgoing model, or the version sold in India. However, there are subtle changes that one cannot miss. The honeycomb-shaped DRLs on the grille is one such change that stands out at first glance. A closer look reveals a new pattern on the grille and lower bumper, and new LED graphics for the taillights.

The new Hyundai i10 hatchback also comes with a new set of alloy wheels. While the standard model stands on 15-inch alloy wheels, the i10 N-Line gets 16-inch alloy wheels. Hyundai has also introduced two new exterior colour called Lumen Gray and Meta Blue.

The Korean carmaker has added more features inside the cabin of the new i10. These include a blue ambient lighting in the footwells and a red line cloth for the i10 N Line seat backs differentiated by red accents and badging. For the standard models, Hyundai has a new purple package that adds to the plaid seats, stitching, air vents, and a gloss on gray touchpoints.

The new i10 also gets a new 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rearview camera, wireless charging, front and rear USB-C ports, as well as ADAS (Hyundai Smart Sense) package.

Under the hood, the 2023 Hyundai i10 is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that can generate 66 hp of power. There is also a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 83 hp and the turbocharged 1.0 TGD-i generates 99 hp of power.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 09:01 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor i10
