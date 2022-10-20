Hyundai Grandeur is the new flagship sedan for brand, positioned above Sonata

Hyundai has unveiled the seventh generation of the Grandeur sedan. The all-new model comes six years after the sixth generation launched in 2016.

Hyundai has revealed a new sedan for the global market, it is called Grandeur. It is Hyundai's flagship sedan, also known as Azera in some markets. In the line-up, Grandeur sits above the Sonata which was also on sale in the Indian market, a few years ago. The manufacturer has only unveiled the exterior and the interior of the sedan. The mechanical specifications will be revealed at a later date.

The design language of the Grandeur looks similar to the Staria MPV which was unveiled back in 2021. Up-front, there is a full-length LED light bar. The headlamps are LED projector units placed in the bumper. The grille has a parametric jewel grill which Hyundai is using on most of its vehicles.

The length of the sedan is accentuated by a single character line that runs smoothly and horizontally from the headlamps to the rear combination lamp over clean. The door handles sit flush with the bodywork and there are newly designed alloy wheels that fill in the wheel arch nicely. At the rear, there is a slim strip of LED lightbar which also acts as the tail lamp.

The interior is a mix of luxury, technology and clean design. There is ambient lighting everywhere. The steering wheel is inspired by the first-generation Grandeur. There are dual screens, one for the digital driver's display and the other one is the infotainment system. The centre console has another screen for climate control. The gear knob has been moved to the steering wheel, the console space provides neat and clean storage conveniences and wireless charging.

Hyundai says that the interior is made up of sustainable materials. The manufacturer is using eco-process Napa leather, there is hygienic, anti-bacterial leather applied to various touchpoints. There is real wood, aluminium and naturally dyed Napa leather.

