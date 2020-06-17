Hyundai Grand i10 Nios receives a marginal price hike

Hyundai Motor India has hiked pricing of the Grand i10 Nios. Specific configurations have turned marginally more expensive now.

(Also Read: Hyundai underlines commitment to 'Make in India', exports 5,000 vehicles in May)

The company introduced the Grand i10 Nios Turbo earlier this year in February. The Nios Turbo GDi variant was launched in the Sportz and Sportz Dual Tone (DT) grades. While the Spotz trim was priced at ₹7,68,050*, the DT was launched at ₹7,73,350*. Now as per the updated price list, the Sportz trim has turned dearer as it costs 7,70,050*. There is no mention of the DT trim, this indicates that the DT might have been taken off the shelves.

(Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta clocks 30,000 bookings since launch in March)

The company further expanded the Grand i10 Nios range with the launch of the Grand i10 Nios CNG variant in April. The greener Nios was introduced in the Magna and Sportz trims. While the former was given a ₹6,62,610* price tag, the latter was priced at ₹7,16,350*. As per the latest development, the CNG variants now cost slightly more at ₹6,64,610* and ₹7,18,350*, respectively.

Here's the full price list of the Grand i10 Nios model:

Configuration Latest Price 1.2 petrol MT Era ₹ 5,06,990 1.2 petrol MT Magna ₹ 5,91,610 1.2 petrol MT Sportz ₹ 6,45,350 1.2 petrol MT Sportz Dual Tone ₹ 6,75,350 1.2 petrol MT Asta ₹ 7,20,950 1.2 petrol AMT Magna ₹ 6,44,610 1.2 petrol AMT Sportz ₹ 7,05,350 1.2 petrol-CNG MT Magna ₹ 6,64,610 1.2 petrol-CNG MT Sportz ₹ 7,18,350 1.0 petrol MT Sportz ₹ 7,70,050 1.0 petrol MT Sportz Dual Tone - 1.2 diesel MT Magna ₹ 7,00,110 1.2 diesel MT Sportz ₹ 7,53,850 1.2 diesel MT Asta ₹ 8,29,450 1.2 diesel AMT Sportz ₹ 8,15,350

The Grand i10 Nios T-GDi/Grand i10 Nios Turbo comes with the company's 1.0L T-GDi petrol engine. This turbocharged direct-injection engine is known to produce 100 PS of power and 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) of torque in the hatchback. The engine is known to deliver a fuel economy of 20.3 km/l.

(Also Read: Hyundai Venue with a hot-stamped radiator grille? Flux edition showcased)

The company has also introduced its most affordable N Line model, the i10 N Line hatchback in Germany recently. The hatchback has been priced at EUR 18,790 which coverts to whopping ₹16.08 lakh in India. (More details here)

*ex-showroom