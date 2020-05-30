Despite barely resuming production after weeks of lockdown across India, Hyundai on Saturday announced that it managed to export 5,000 units to foreign markets in the month of May. The company has said that all units for export markets were manufactured since operations resumed and underlines its commitment towards 'Make in India' initiative.

Hyundai had restarted operations at its plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, on May 8 and had rolled out 200 cars on that one day alone. The Korean car maker informed in a statement that the 5,000 vehicles exported were manufactured since operations resumed. "We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5 000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localization and to accentuate economic recovery," said S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai has exported more than three million vehicles to 88 countries from its Sriperumbudur facility in the last 20 years. In 2019, the company had exported 181,200 units with 792 customized variants according to country-specific preferences and demand. It had a market share of 26% in 2019 in all passenger vehicles exported from India.

The Hyundai cars exported from India include Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20, Accent (Verna), Venue, 2020 Creta and more.