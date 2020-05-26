April may have been a forgettable month for Hyundai and the Indian automotive industry at large but the Korean car maker is determined to make the most of May and delivered 5,600 vehicles in 22 days since resuming operations.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the company announced that 806 showrooms - dealerships and rural sales outlets - are now open across the country while another 863 workshops have serviced 1 lakh vehicles in 530 cities in May so far.

Production at Hyundai's Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai resumed on May 8 after weeks of work suspension owing to the national lockdown in place to check spread of Covid-19 disease. Although work resumption remains in a phased manner and in adherence to guidelines prescribed by the government and local authorities, the company has managed to deliver 5,600 new vehicles in the time period.

2020 Hyundai Verna was launched through digital means.

Hyundai officially launched the 2020 Verna last week and has said that the reception towards the sedan as well as 2020 Creta - launched before the lockdown began - has been positive. It has received around 9,000 new car bookings in the last 22 days. ". We are happy to report that we are witnessing an encouraging traction for our products especially the new Creta and the recently launched Verna," said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai has also underlined that it remains committed to the health and safety of customers and its employees. This after three employees at the company's Tamil Nadu plant tested positive for Covid-19. Cusotmers are being increasingly urged to make use of Hyundai's online sales and service platforms which offer contactless solutions and digital payment facilities.