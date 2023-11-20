HT Auto
Hyundai Exter SUV receives one lakh bookings: Five possible factors for success

Hyundai Exter has emerged as a runaway hit for the Koreans in the Indian car market in around four months of its existence. Officially launched in July as a five-seater sub-compact SUV, the Exter has received over one lakh bookings so far, a key driving force behind the company's confident aim of completing calendar year 2023 with over six lakh sales in the domestic market, a personal best.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai has launched its first micro SUV in the Indian market. It is called the Exter. The new vehicle will sit below the Venue in the lineup. The prices for the Exter start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.10 lakh. These prices are introductory and ex-showroom. 
Hyundai Exter will be going against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Exter is offered in seven variants. There is EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. 
The Exter comes with 1st in segment features such as footwell lighting, metal pedals, shark-fin antenna, smart electric sunroof, dashcam with dual camera, wireless charger, rear AC vents, premium floor mats, paddle shifters, on-board navigation and support for multiple languages.
As standard, the Exter comes with 6 airbags, an Anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brake Distribution, parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert and an emergency stop signal. On the higher variants, there is Electronic Stability Control, rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist as well.
The micro SUV also gets a dashcam from the factory. It features dual cameras and can record up to full HD quality. There is a smartphone application on offer as well. Moreover, there are multiple recording modes - Driving Recording (Normal), Event Recording (Event Recording), Vacation Recording (Time-Lapse).
Up-front the Exter comes with a split headlamp setup just like the Venue. The H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp are positioned above and the main headlamp cluster sits in the bumper. There is no LED lighting for the headlamps. However, there is halogen projector setup. There are no fog lamps on offer.
The digital instrument cluster is shared with other Hyundai and Kia models. There is a multi-information disply in the middle which can show various important alerts and information to the driver. There is cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel on offer as well.
Powering the Exter is a petrol and a CNG powertrain. Both use a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine It puts out 81.86 bhp of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, these figures are reduced to 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The max power arrives at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque output arrives at 4,000 rpm.
The Petrol powertrain comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox. The CNG powertrain will be offered only with the S and SX variants.
The cabin layout is more or less the same as the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Aura. However, Hyundai is using different materials and patterns. The Exter also shares the platform with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.
Hyundai Exter rivals the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Hyundai completes 27 years in India this year and while its foundations were laid by enormously popular models like Santro and i10, it has since deviated towards SUVs. And while the likes of Creta and Venue remain the power players, the Exter - which is positioned as the most-affordable Hyundai SUV in India, is now playing on the front foot.

It isn't as if Hyundai did not have a sub-four-meter SUV in the market. The Venue has been present since 2019 and continues to fare strong. But the Exter's positioning is potentially towards the aspirational first-time car buyers in the country. In that sense alone, the model is offered at a catchy price point while still emphasising on its exterior styling and cabin-related feature list. Available in as many as seven variants, the model may have several key factors working in its favour. Here's looking at five of these:

Also watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Exter: Variants and pricing

At launch, Hyundai Exter carried an introductory base price of 6 lakh while the top-end variant was priced at 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Many believe this is a compelling price bracket for the model to compete in. For an absolutely new model, the SUV design itself has managed to wow many while as many as seven variants further help a wide array of potential customers to fit themselves in accordingly.

Hyundai Exter: Feature list

The pricing of the Hyundai Exter may be attractive to many but the Koreans have ensured that the feature list, especially on the upper variants of the model, isn't exactly compromised. In fact, certain highlights like six airbags, dual-view dash camera, smart electric sunroof and wireless charger combine to give the car a posh feel.

Hyundai Exter: Key specifications

There may be no diesel engine on offer but Exter has enough otherwise to cater to a wide variety of audience. A 1.2-litre petrol motor produces 82 hp and offers 95 Nm of torque. It comes paired to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. The claimed mileage for Exter is at 19.2 kmpl. Want more mileage? There is also a CNG option on the Exter.

Hyundai Exter: Target customer base

Hyundai continues to offer the Grand i10 NIOS in the Indian market and is the entry-level model in its lineup. But the growing preference for SUV body type means that Exter - which has a similar entry-level price as the Grand i10 NIOS - could attract a younger car-buying audience looking for some stylish design elements and a tall riding height from their purchase. The urban youth may be a specific target base for the brand through Exter.

Hyundai Exter: Robust sales and service network

All Hyundai models benefit from the company's massive sales and service network in the country. And this is more than likely to be helping those considering Exter to sign on the dotted line as well.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Grand i10 NIOS Creta Exter Santro Hyundai Exter Renault Kwid Nissan Magnite Exter Tata Punch Hyundai Motor India

