Hyundai Exter SUV interior revealed in new pics; to get 8-inch HD touchscreen

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday revealed the interior images and details of its upcoming Exter micro SUV . The model will come equipped with a connected type, 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and an advanced digital cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT Multi-Information Display, supporting Bluelink technology. The SUV will offer over 60 connected features, 90 embedded voice commands and support for Over-the-air (OTA) infotainment and map updates.

Infotainment Unit & Digital Cluster

The infotainment unit comes with in-built navigation and supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems. It can be customized in 10 regional and two global languages. The digital cluster displays a host of information such as drive statistics, parking distance, door open, sunroof open as well as seatbelt reminder display for all seats.

Connected Features & Voice Commands

The connected features inside the car are related to safety and security, remote services, location based services, vehicle diagnostics and voice assistance. The embedded voice commands work even without internet connectivity. These commands can even be in Hinglish, making it suitable for Indian drivers, using phrases such as “Sunroof Kholo", “Temperature Kam Kardo" and more such.

Home to Car Alexa & Ambient Sounds

The Exter SUV also boasts of first-in-segment Home to Car (H2C) Alexa in Hindi and English. It gets ambient sounds of nature with seven acoustic profiles for different user moods. Seats are covered in semi-leatherette upholstery with ‘EXTER’ branding to give the interior a sporty feel.

Cabin Space & Dimensions

In terms of cabin space, the SUV has been designed in a way to maximize comfort with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and height of 1,631 mm while the overall length lies between 3,800 mm and 3,900 mm. The manufacturer says that the seats have an optimized height for ease of ingress and egress, while floor height ensures easy entry and exit of occupants.

Large Day-Light Opening and large rear window glass size maximizes visibility for rear passengers. Further, a low loading height and rear transverse height increases the usability and convenience of the boot space.

