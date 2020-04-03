Hyundai dispatched 6,703 units of Creta before the lockdown

It won't be wrong to say that the 2020 Hyundai Creta entered the Indian market in very strange circumstances. It was launched on March 18, just three days before the Indian Government announced a nation wide lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

As per sales data released by Hyundai India, the company dispatched 6,703 units of the Creta in March. By the time the SUV was launched, Hyundai already bagged 14,000 bookings and also announced up to 2 months of waiting period. With the production paused up to April 14, expect even longer waiting period in the days to come.

While the company could have surely sold more units, the lockdown halted all operations. This 21-day lockdown will surely affect the company's April sales as well.

Once the operations are back on track, Hyundai will likely be able to ship over 10,000 units a month to the dealerships across the country.

The all-new Creta retails at a price tag ranging between ₹9.99-17.20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It is available with five engine-gearbox combinations.

With the 2020 Creta, Hyundai is hoping to regain its leadership position in the midsize SUV segment for which Creta will have to fight-off against the Kia Seltos. The latter accounted for 7,466 units sales in March, as against Creta’s 6,703-unit sales. But the numbers are far from representative since the true picture will only be revealed when order is restored and things are back to normal in the Indian automotive space.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is one of the most feature packed vehicles in its class. Some of its main interior and cabin features include a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, Blue Link telematics system that's good for 50+ connected vehicle functions, ventilated front seats, touch-enabled air purifier, electric parking brake with auto hold function, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system as well as an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

Its engine options include a (115 PS/144 Nm) 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, (140 PS/242 Nm) 1.4L turbocharged petrol and (115 PS/250 Nm) 1.5L turbocharged diesel. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed AT and CVT unit.















