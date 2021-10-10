How to get the best out of Volkswagen-Skoda's DSG transmission: Few tips

Volkswagen and Skoda cars use a direct shift gearbox, popularly known as DSG transmission. The DSG gearbox is known for providing a superior driving experience. It is actually two gearboxes combined into one, connected to the engine through two drive shafts.

DSG gearboxes also come with two clutches. Both the gearbox and clutches are operated hydraulically by a mechatronics system, which is a combination of mechanics and electronics.

The DSG automatic transmission system might be a very appealing one for the consumers, but a complex one as well.

Here are few tips to get the best out of your DSG automatic Volkswagen or Skoda cars.