How the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift scores big on safety 

Maruti Suzuki has launched its all-new updated Baleno facelift recently in India at a starting price of ₹6.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Priced up to ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the facelifted premium hatchback comes competing with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20.

Besides an updated exterior and feature-packed cabin, the new Baleno comes scoring big on the safety front. It gets a host of safety features. Here are what makes the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift an impressive and safer car.

Six airbags

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with six airbags, available on Zeta and Alpha variants. The curtain airbags along with the traditional dual airbags mean additional safety for all the occupants inside the cabin. Dual airbags come as a standard feature in all variants, while the top-end model gets six airbags.

The 360 degrees surround-view camera is a first-in-segment safety feature introduced in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This allows the driver to check the vehicle's surroundings offering additional safety while manoeuvring in a tight spot.

Reverse parking sensors

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with reverse parking sensors that help the driver while parking in a tight spot. This safety feature comes as standard in all variants.

ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill-hold

The new Baleno comes with hill-hold, ESP features in the lower variants. This not only adds safety to the car but increases its appeal as well.

Heads up display

New Baleno comes with this segment-leading feature, which increases safety and driving convenience as well

ISOFIX anchors

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with ISOFIX anchors that provide additional safety for the child occupant.

