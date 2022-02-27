HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News How The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Scores Big On Safety

How the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift scores big on safety 

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a host of safety features.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 05:58 PM
Maruti claims Baleno will offer a mileage of 22,35 kmpl in the manual variant, while the variants with AGS transmission will offer 22.94 kmpl.
Maruti claims Baleno will offer a mileage of 22,35 kmpl in the manual variant, while the variants with AGS transmission will offer 22.94 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki has launched its all-new updated Baleno facelift recently in India at a starting price of 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Priced up to 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the facelifted premium hatchback comes competing with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20.

(Also read: Planning to buy a car? Brace for price impacts and longer waiting period)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Besides an updated exterior and feature-packed cabin, the new Baleno comes scoring big on the safety front. It gets a host of safety features. Here are what makes the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift an impressive and safer car.

Six airbags

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with six airbags, available on Zeta and Alpha variants. The curtain airbags along with the traditional dual airbags mean additional safety for all the occupants inside the cabin. Dual airbags come as a standard feature in all variants, while the top-end model gets six airbags.

360-degree camera

The 360 degrees surround-view camera is a first-in-segment safety feature introduced in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This allows the driver to check the vehicle's surroundings offering additional safety while manoeuvring in a tight spot.

Reverse parking sensors

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with reverse parking sensors that help the driver while parking in a tight spot. This safety feature comes as standard in all variants.

ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill-hold

The new Baleno comes with hill-hold, ESP features in the lower variants. This not only adds safety to the car but increases its appeal as well.

Heads up display

New Baleno comes with this segment-leading feature, which increases safety and driving convenience as well

ISOFIX anchors

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with ISOFIX anchors that provide additional safety for the child occupant.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 05:58 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Baleno Baleno Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Over 300,000 car buyers in Pakistan's Sindh wait for number plates since 2016
Over 300,000 car buyers in Pakistan's Sindh wait for number plates since 2016
Aston Martin Vantage becomes official safety car of 2022 Formula One
Aston Martin Vantage becomes official safety car of 2022 Formula One
MoRTH allows vehicles to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers
MoRTH allows vehicles to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers
Tesla removes radar from Model S, Model X electric vehicles. Here's why
Tesla removes radar from Model S, Model X electric vehicles. Here's why
New-generation Honda CR-V looks significantly different, reveals patent image
New-generation Honda CR-V looks significantly different, reveals patent image

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city