Advancements in automotive technology have ensured that maintaining cabin temperature automatically inside a closed vehicle is hardly rocket science. But how can technology answer the same question in an open-top car where the outside elements are at full play?

Just ask engineers at work at Porsche.

A new system incorporated in Porsche 911 Cabriolet now processes around 350 signals in half-second intervals in coordination with twenty external and twenty internal interfaces. To put simply, the interior temperature sensor is suppressed as the soft-top of the vehicle is opened. The climate control system makes use of data stream from engine, soft-top, doors and seats to continuously calculate optimum air temperature, air outlet volume, and air distribution in the open-top interior.

Porsche claims that even in summer months, the driver inside a 911 Cabriolet at low speeds can experience comfort with the temperature control of the vehicle hard at work. The same is true when driving in wintry conditions when the vehicle over-rides the 'warm feet, cool hands' formula and distributes more warm air through the center air vents. This allows for occupants to experience warm climate control without the feeling of warm air being thrown at their faces.

Porsche claims that even when the soft-top is pulled back in spring and autumn months, the system continues to monitor the conditions on its own and adjusts itself without any need for user input. But if it rains, Porsche quite obviously recommends putting the top back into place.

Advancements such as these are increasingly promising to make modern-day cars capable of providing a comfortable drive regardless of climatic conditions. These also show how modern cars are continuously make use of technology to ease pressure on drivers.