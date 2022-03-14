HT Auto
How LPG or CNG kit installation impacts motor insurance policy: Details here 

While the factory fit CNG and auto LPG kits come available in several vehicles, the majority of the vehicle owner rely on aftermarket kit fitment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 08:53 AM
CNG is considered as cleaner, greener and cheaper alternative fuel compared to petrol and diesel.
With the rising costs of petrol and diesel, demands for CNG and auto LPG kits are increasing. CNG and auto LPG are not only considered cheaper alternatives to conventional petrol and diesel, but they are greener and cleaner as well. This way, using CNG or auto LPG as fuel for the vehicle reduces fuel bills significantly for the vehicle owner, while at the same time they emit lesser pollutants to the environment.

(Also read: CNG may cost a whole lot less in Maharashtra soon. Here's why)

While the factory fit CNG and auto LPG kits come available in several vehicles, the majority of the vehicle owner rely on aftermarket kit fitment. This comes as a one time cost for many providing them efficient cost-effectiveness and peace of mind. However, the vehicle owner should also remember that changing the fuel technology of a vehicle and any kind of mechanical changes made to the factory settings of a vehicle results in a significant change in the insurance policy.

Endorsement of vehicle registration certificate

Whenever a petrol or diesel vehicle gets retrofitted with a CNG or auto LPG kit, it needs to be endorsed in the vehicle registration certificate, which is issued by the state transport department. The documents that need to be submitted to the RTO include the existing RC book, insurance policy copy, invoice for LPG or CNG kit, KYC of the vehicle owner etc. Also, a form needs to be filled. The authorities approve the retro fitment after checking the documents and inspecting the vehicle.

Endorsement of vehicle insurance

Besides the endorsement of a vehicle registration certificate, the owner also needs to endorse the changes to the insurance company that has insured the vehicle. The vehicle owner requires to submit self-attested documents including endorsed RC book, invoice for LPG or CNG kit, and a completely filled form. After the complete verification of the documents, the insurance company makes the required endorsement and share the endorsed insurance policy with the vehicle owner.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 08:53 AM IST
TAGS: auto LPG CNG LPG clean fuel green fuel
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

