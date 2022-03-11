HT Auto
Home Auto News Cng May Cost A Whole Lot Less In Maharashtra Soon. Here's Why

CNG may cost a whole lot less in Maharashtra soon. Here's why

CNG is not just more affordable as a fuel option for vehicles but is also significantly cleaner than petrol-only or diesel vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 06:13 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose. (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose. (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a substantial cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas - from the 13.5% at present to 3%. The move could make Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) a whole lot cheaper across the state and come as a big relief to owners with vehicles fitted with the alternate-fuel technology.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

CNG per kilo rate in Mumbai is around 66 at present after prices were revised upwards at the start of the year, significantly higher than around 43 per kilo in Delhi.

Also read: Best CNG cars available in India under 10 lakh

Pawar said that the reduction in VAT would result in a revenue loss of around 800 crores each year. But on the flip side, it could be a shot in the arm for vehicle owners, especially with the possibility of a big hike in fuel prices looming owing to rising crude prices in international markets. CNG, apart from the economics, has the added advantage of being a significantly cleaner fuel source than petrol-only or diesel vehicles.

How many CNG stations are there in Maharashtra?

According to data* from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, there are 423 CNG stations in the entire state of Maharashtra. Gujarat has the highest number with 731 stations while Uttar Pradesh has 384. Delhi NCR region has the highest density of CNG stations, at 424.

Also read: CNG car FAQs answered

What are your CNG car options?

The demand for CNG vehicles has been rising significantly in recent times, aided by skyrocketing fuel prices. While Hyundai and Maruti have been offering company-fitted CNG kits on several of its models for quite some time now, Tata Motors recently entered the fray with CNG kits for Tigor and Tiago.

Company-fitted kits may cost more than getting a kit fitted from local outlets but there are several advantages of investing a bit more at the time of a new car purchase. The respective OEM respects the warranty, get the kits serviced as per procedure and the performance of the vehicle is usually better than a vehicle with kits fitted from elsewhere.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2022, 06:13 PM IST
TAGS: CNG fuel prices petrol price diesel price
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city