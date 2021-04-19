Honda has unveiled a new SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021. The new SUV, codenamed the e: prototype, gives an early indication of a full electric model the Japanese carmaker is expected to manufacture from next year.

The Honda SUV e:prototype is the first of the 10 EV models the carmaker plans to launch in China in the next five years.

At first glance, this SUV looks like an evolution from the e: concept SUV model unveiled in 2020 during the Beijing Motor Show, but it now looks like it is more ready to enter the production phase.

Lights play an important role in the appearance of a vehicle, and on this model, one can see a thin LED strip on the front almost connected in the middle and the logo underneath, which is also lit. Behind the logo is a panel that can be opened for a charging place.

The car gets a nose with flat headlights with thin DRL strips at the top. The first impression a lot of people is likely to have about the model will remind them of the Honda HR-V. However, the slim side mirrors and the doors seen on the model showcased may not make it to the production version.

The SUV will also get the third generation 'Honda Connect', which is based on the voice recognition interface and has advanced features including functions to enable operation of smart home appliances and online shopping while driving, operation of the vehicle through a smartphone link such as a digital key and OTA updates.

Details of the SUV's powertrain and other technical specifications have not been announced yet. More details should emerge before the model goes into production. A mass-produced model based on the Honda SUV e: prototype is scheduled to go on sale in the spring of 2022.

Besides the SUV e:prototype, Honda will also showcase a comprehensive lineup of hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and EV-powered electric vehicles at the Shanghai Auto Show. One of them is the plug-in hybrid-equipped model Breeze PHEV, which has already been showcased.

The Breeze PHEV is based on Honda's original 2-motor hybrid system Sport Hybrid i-MMD. It is scheduled to go on sale in China later this year.