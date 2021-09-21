Honda BR-V makes a comeback, based on the N7X Concept version

Honda Motor has introduced the second generation of the BR-V for the first time during a virtual launch event held today. The second generation of Honda BR-V comes with a new look, different from the previous model which was also available in the Indian markets before it was discontinued.

It also gets a lot of modern features, advanced technologies.

Honda says that the carmaker kept in mind the need of SUV customers looking for a seven-seater model when developing the second generation BR-V. It was known as the N7X during the concept stage. The concept version received positive response from consumers which later became the basis for the development of the all-new BR-V.

Masayuki Igarashi, Chief Officer for Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Honda Motor, said, “The All New Honda BR-V, which was launched for the first time in the world, was developed to provide a new definition of style, comfort and performance for driving pleasure for Indonesian customers."

Lookwise, the new BR-V is more like an SUV than its predecessor. The SUV stance is probably enhance by the increased ground clearance. The new BR-V stands around 20 mm higher than the previous model at 220 mm.

The design of the all-new BR-V is not too strikingly different though. A look at its profile would give away the BR-V traits. It comes equipped with various features and technologies like Honda Lane Watch, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and Smart Entry System.

2021 Honda BR-V gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch TFT display for drivers.

Step inside, and you will be greeted with a new-look BR-V cabin which now features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feature. It also comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster.

The 2021 Honda BR-V will be powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine which can generate maximum output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a choice of either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Honda has also packed the new BR-V with something called the Honda SENSING. It is a package of advanced driver assistance that offers forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam features.

As of now, Honda has introduced the new BR-V only for the Indonesian markets. The Japanese carmaker has not given any indication whether it will consider bringing in the new generation model to India any time soon.