Honda to launch new sub-compact SUV, could be WR-V in new avatar

Honda currently offers WR-V in the sub-compact segment in India. However, WR-V has not been as successful as some of its rivals. Honda is also planning to launch a compact SUV next year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 08:31 AM
Honda has teased the upcoming SUV for the South East Asian markets which is likely to hit Indian shores soon.
Honda Cars is all set to take the covers off a new sub-compact SUV for the South East Asian markets that could soon hit the Indian shores too. The new SUV has been teased on billboards across Indonesia. The new SUV from the Japanese carmaker is likely to be the Honda SUV RS Concept that was recently displayed during an auto show. The teaser of the SUV with ‘Wheeling Soon’ message written on the billboard shows the silhouette of the upcoming sub-compact SUV from the Japanese auto giant.

The image of the SUV was leaked earlier, and is believed to be the new generation WR-V with several changes on the inside and outside. The differences are evident from even the silhouette image of the SUV on the billboard. The front of the SUV appears quite different when compared to the WR-V, or even the concept version of the RS. The official website of Honda in Indonesia hints that the new SUV is indeed going to be the new RS. It said ‘Welcoming the New RS’ while describing the soon-to-launch new SUV. However, the carmaker did not reveal the official name of the model yet.

The image on the advertisement hoarding shows the SUV will come with LED headlight units which appears similar to the previous generation HR-V. The grille will come with the RS emblem while the bumper will be thick, housing the LED fog lamps. The image shows the SUV will come with vertical taillights as well as turn indicators on the mirrors. The new Honda SUV RS will also get a roof rail. Honda has confirmed that the new SUV will come with Honda Sensing features.

Honda will launch the new SUV in Indonesia and other South East Asian markets. It is likely to consider the new SUV for India as well. The carmaker currently offers WR-V in the sub-compact segment in India. However, WR-V has not been as successful as some of its rivals. When launched, it will take on rivals such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite among others.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 08:31 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars WR-V
