Honda Cars India is looking at bidding farewell to 2020 with a bang and has announced a number of offers and discounts in a bid to woo prospective customers. It has been a busy year for the Japanese car maker with the launch of the new City, WR-V and Jazz, alongwith special editions of Amaze and WR-V during the festive period in early November.

Amaze and City have been the mainstays of Honda in India in particular and both cars get year-end benefits of up to ₹37,000. The company sells the fourth and the fifth-generation City models in the country and, interestingly, the benefits are valid on the latest version. The 2020 City made quite a buzz when launched earlier this year and found many takers thanks to its stylish exterior profile, updated tech list and more. And while the wait for a Honda compact SUV in the Indian market continues, the City and Amaze continue to share the weight of expectations here.

There are also benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Civic being offered. The car enjoys a dominant place in a segment which has otherwise been withering in the Indian car market. The premium executive sedan segment, which also features the likes of Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia, has had its struggles but the benefits on offer on the Civic can make it a good deal.

There are discount offers for the taking on the WR-V and Jazz as well. These are to the tune of between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 for both products.

With the calendar year drawing to an end, expect more and more car makers to roll out offers and schemes to pick up pace of sales which usually slows down in the last month. And while 2020 has had its significant - often unprecedented - challenges for the entire automotive industry, a relatively strong end to the year may auger well for a positive 2021.

(Note: The discounts and offer above are indicative. Please contact car maker and/or dealers for the specifics)



