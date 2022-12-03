HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Save More Than 60,000 On This Suv In November. Check Details

Save more than 60,000 on this SUV in November. Check details

Honda Cars is offering year-end discounts on almost all of its models in the lineup in November. Applicable till the end of this month, the Japanese carmaker is offering discounts of more than 60,000 on select cars. The Honda cars offered at a discounted rate this month include the likes of City fifth generation and the fourth generation mid-size sedans, Amaze sub-compact sedan, Jazz hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. However, the hybrid City e:HEV sedan continues to remain out of the list.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 11:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in November.
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in November.
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in November.
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in November.

Honda WR-V

The biggest discount offered by Honda Cars this month is on its sub-compact SUV. Honda WR-V is available with benefits worth 63,144 till the end of this month. The benefits include car exchange discount of up to 30,000 or free accessories worth up to 36,144. The SUV also gets benefits like car exchange discount worth 10,000, loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth 5,000 each and exchange bonus of 7,000.

Honda City (Fifth Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to 59,292 on its fifth generation City mid-size sedan. The benefits offer a cash discount of up to 30,000 or free accessories worth up to 32,292. It also gets benefit of 10,000 on car exchange, corporate discount and loyalty bonus of 5,000 as well as an exchange bonus worth 7,000.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Honda Jazz

Honda's sole hatchback is also being offered with heavy discounts worth 25,000. This includes benefit of 10,000 on car exchange along with a bonus of 7,000. There is also customer loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth 5,000 and 3,000 respectively.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is being offered with up to 19,896 benefits this month. The benefits include cash discount of 10,000 or free accessories up to 11,896. It also gets customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

The older version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with customer loyalty bonus of 5,000.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars City Amaze WR-V Jazz
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BMW begins production of this hydrogen-powered car
BMW begins production of this hydrogen-powered car
End of the road for Mahindra’s Fortuner rival?
End of the road for Mahindra’s Fortuner rival?
In pics: Check what's special in this McLaren Series 1 e-scooter
In pics: Check what's special in this McLaren Series 1 e-scooter
India's top 5 carmakers in November: Hyundai, Tata battle it out for number 2 spot
India's top 5 carmakers in November: Hyundai, Tata battle it out for number 2 spot
This sleek McLaren electric scooter promises a 50 km range
This sleek McLaren electric scooter promises a 50 km range

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city