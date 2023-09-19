Honda Elevate or Citroen C3 Aircross: What should be your choice of SUV?

The compact SUV segment welcomed to new entrants this month with the launch of Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross SUVs. Honda Cars launched the Elevate SUV on September 5 at a starting price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). Last week, the French auto giant introduced the C3 Aircross SUV at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both SUVs have been priced aggressively to take on some of the heavyweights in the segment like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara among others. Here is how the duo compare in terms of pricing, features, engine and specs on offer.

Honda Elevate vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications compared

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is the only model in its segment to be offered with both five seat and seven seat configurations. The SUV stands 4,323 mm in length, 1,796 mm wide and 1,669 mm tall. The C3 Aircross has a ground clearance of 200 mm and a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The detachable third row which helps to free up more space for the boot which ranges between 444 litres and 511 litres.

In comparison to the C3 Aircross, theHonda Elevate SUV is slightly smaller in size. The Elevate stands 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall. However, the Elevate SUV has the highest ground clearance among its rivals with 220 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The boot space inside the Elevate measures 458 litres.

Honda Elevate vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Features compared

In terms of features, both SUVs are rather basic compared to some of the Korean rivals. Honda Elevate SUV has one extra feature up its sleeves in the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. It is only the second model in the segment after Kia Seltos to offer ADAS technology. Besides this, the Elevate also offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital driver display and up to six airbags, Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) as key safety features.

The C3 Aircross does not offer as many features. The SUV comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as connected car tech, a 7-inch digital driver display among others. Unlike the Elevate, C3 Aircross does not offer sunroof in any of its variants. The French SUV also offers safety features like dual airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) among others.

Honda Elevate vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Engine and mileage compared

On paper, Honda Elevate SUV is more powerful than the French SUV. Under the hood, the Honda Elevate comes with only one engine option. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed CVT gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is also offered with a single engine option. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine comes mated to only a six-speed manual gearbox. Citroen may offer the choice of automatic gearbox in C3 Aircross later. The engine is capable of generating 110 bhp of power and 190 Nm of peak torque.

The Honda SUV offers fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl in manual variants and 16.92 kmpl in automatic versions. Citroen C3 Aircross SUV offers 18.5 kmpl of mileage, according to ARAI certification.

Honda Elevate vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Prices compared

As far as prices are concerned, both SUVs have been priced quite aggressively to take on the more popular rivals in the compact segment. The price of the top-end Elevate SUV is ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the C3 Aircross with all the bells and whistles tops out at ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom) including seven seats, dual-tone exterior and Vibe Pack.

