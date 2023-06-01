HT Auto
Honda Elevate SUV spied again ahead of global debut

Honda Elevate SUV spied again ahead of global debut

Honda Elevate SUV has once again been spotted testing on roads ahead of its much anticipated global debut next week. The Japanese auto giant has been testing the compact SUV at its home-base for some time. The latest spy images shows how the front face of the SUV is expected to look like with some of the features clearly visible even through a carefully wrapped camouflage. Honda Elevate SUV, which will be launched first in India on June 6, will go up against other compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM
Honda Elevate SUV spotted testing on the roads of Japan ahead of its global showcase on June 6. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@tanigest)
Honda Elevate SUV spotted testing on the roads of Japan ahead of its global showcase on June 6. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@tanigest)

The latest spy shots, shared on social media, shows the bold road presence the Elevate SUV will have in real life. The chunky front face with a large grille area with slim wraparound LED headlights and a flattish bonnet render a muscular shape of the SUV even under wraps. The spy shot also resembles to a large extent with the official sketch of the Elevate SUV shared by Honda earlier, which means the most part of the concept form will make it into production.

Earlier spy shots revealed the SUV standing on all-black alloy wheels and reflectors at the rear of the SUV. Honda had earlier shared the only official image of the Elevate SUV. The top-down image shows the Elevate to come with a small electric sunroof. Among other features confirmed are roof rails, shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs. At the rear, the SUV will get an LED strip connecting the taillights along with the Elevate badging.

There is no detail about how the interior of the Honda Elevate SUV will look like. However, according to reports, the SUV will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster among other features inside.

Honda is expected to offer the Elevate SUV with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently powers the new generation Honda City sedan. According to reports, Honda will also offer the Elevate SUV with ADAS features. Called Honda Sensing, the ADAS technology self-developed by the carmaker, was first introduced in India in the new generation City sedan. Elevate will become one of the very few models in its segment to offer ADAS technology. Honda may also offer Elevate SUV with hybrid powertrains using the same technology used in City e:HEV.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM IST
