Honda City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz prices hiked. Check new prices

Honda Cars India has hiked the prices of its City and Amaze sedans, Jazz hatchback as well as the WR-V SUV by up to 20,000 depending on model and variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 12:07 PM
Honda Cars India has hiked the price of the Amaze and City sedans along with that of WR-V SUV from June.
Honda Cars India has hiked the price of the Amaze and City sedans along with that of WR-V SUV from June.
Honda Cars India has hiked the price of the Amaze and City sedans along with that of WR-V SUV from June.
Honda Cars India has hiked the price of the Amaze and City sedans along with that of WR-V SUV from June.

Honda Cars India has hike the prices of its flagship models City, Amaze and WR-V. The hike, which is already effective has seen the price go up by up to 20,000 on certain models, is the second increase since April this year. The price hike ranges between 11,900 to 20,000 across all three models and their variants currently on offer. The biggest hike has been on the fourth generation Honda City mid-size sedan. No other Honda models have been affected by this price rise.

According to the new price list, Honda WR-V SUV has received the smallest hike. The petrol variants have received a hike of 11,900 while the price of the diesel variants have gone up by 12,500. The starting price of Honda WR-V now stands revised at 8.88 lakh to 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

Honda City sedan fourth generation models will now come at a price of 9.50 lakh for the manual variants, instead of 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the fifth generation Honda City sedan has also gone up. The petrol and diesel variants of the sedan has seen a uniform hike of 17,500. The starting price of the City sedan now stands revised at 11.46 lakh instead of 11.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to 15.47 lakh instead of 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV sedan, which was launched in India last month at a price of 19.49 lakh, has been exempted from any hikes.

Honda Amaze facelift sedan, which was launched last year, has also seen price hike across its petrol and diesel variants. The new starting price for the Amaze sedan now stands at 6.56 lakh instead of 6.43 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of 12,500 on each variants. The top-spec Amaze will now cost 11.43 lakh instead of 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Jazz hatchback has also seen a hike of 12,500 across all its variants.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars Honda Cars India City Honda City Amaze Honda Amaze WR-V Honda WR-V Jazz Honda Jazz
