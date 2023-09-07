HT Auto
Planning To Buy Honda City, Amaze? Check How Much They Cost After Fresh Price Hike

Honda City, Amaze sedan prices hiked. Check how much they cost now

Honda Cars has increased the prices of its two sedans - the City and Amaze - ahead of the upcoming festive season. The Japanese auto giant has increased the prices of both models by up to 7,900 depending on the variant one chooses to buy. The carmaker had earlier announced that the prices of both City and Amaze will be increased in September. Honda had said that it has been forced to hike the prices to mitigate rising costs to manufacture these two models in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM
Honda City and Amaze sedans have become costlier from September as the carmaker increased their prices ahead of the festive season.
According to the latest price hike, the Honda Amaze sedan gets a price bump of up to 6,900. The price hike has been implemented on all Amaze variants which are offered with metallic exterior colour options. The ones with the solid exterior colours have received a price hike of 4,900. The price of the Honda Amaze now starts from 7.10 lakh and goes up to 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom) after the hike.

The Honda City sedan also received price hike in similar lines. The City variants with metallic exterior colour gets the highest price bump of 7,900 while the others recived a price increase of 5,900. After the hike, Honda City will be available at a starting price of 11.63 lakh and will go up to 16.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The carmaker has kept the price of the strong hybrid variants of the City unchanged.

Honda launched the facelift version of the fifth generation City sedan in March this year at a starting price of 11.49 lakh which went up to 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the e:HEV hybrid version. This is the second price hike on the City since the launch. On the other hand, the price of the Amaze sub-compact sedan starts from 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review

The new Honda City is offered in four variants. It comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. It can churn out 121 hp of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle hybrid engine can churn out 126 hp of power and 256 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Honda Amaze comes powered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated petrol engine and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as well as CVT gearbox. The engine can churn out 89 bhp of maximum power and 110 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST

