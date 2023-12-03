HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Is The Best Time To Buy A Honda Car. Here's Why

Honda cars to be pricier from next month, follows Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors

Honda Cars India announced that its entire range of passenger vehicles in India will be pricier from January 2024. The Japanese car manufacturer has reportedly said that it will hike the price of all its cars in India from next month, owing to increased production costs. With this move, Honda Cars India becomes the latest automaker in India to increase the pricing of its passenger vehicles, effective from January next year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2023, 18:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda City
Honda Cars India announced that its entire range of passenger vehicles in India will be pricier from January 2024.
Honda City
Honda Cars India announced that its entire range of passenger vehicles in India will be pricier from January 2024.

PTI has quoted a senior official of Honda Cars India saying that it will increase the prices of its cars from January 2024 in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. This comes following the announcement by several other automakers in India that have already announced that the pricing of their respective passenger vehicles will see a hike from next month.

Watch: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

Just a few days ago, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki announced that it will hike the prices of its cars from next month. Other major players like Tata Motors and Mahindra too announced that they will hike the pricing of their respective cars from next month, owing to rising production and operational costs. Luxury car manufacturer Audi too announced a price hike, effective from next month. Mercedes-Benz India too is mulling increasing the prices of its models from January.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda Cars India currently sells three passenger vehicles in India. These are the Amaze compact sedan, City midsize sedan and Elevate SUV. Speaking about the decision, Honda Cars India's Vice President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl said that the auto company will increase the prices of its models from next month due to pressure on input costs. "The model-wise amount of increase will be finalised by the end of this month. Our new model Elevate which was launched at an introductory price has been well received by the market with very high customer consideration. The introductory price will be valid till December 23 and price will be revised from January 2024," he added.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 18:08 PM IST
TAGS: Amaze City Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
56% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 799
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.