Honda cars to be pricier from next month, follows Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors

Honda Cars India announced that its entire range of passenger vehicles in India will be pricier from January 2024. The Japanese car manufacturer has reportedly said that it will hike the price of all its cars in India from next month, owing to increased production costs. With this move, Honda Cars India becomes the latest automaker in India to increase the pricing of its passenger vehicles, effective from January next year.

PTI has quoted a senior official of Honda Cars India saying that it will increase the prices of its cars from January 2024 in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. This comes following the announcement by several other automakers in India that have already announced that the pricing of their respective passenger vehicles will see a hike from next month.

Watch: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

Just a few days ago, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki announced that it will hike the prices of its cars from next month. Other major players like Tata Motors and Mahindra too announced that they will hike the pricing of their respective cars from next month, owing to rising production and operational costs. Luxury car manufacturer Audi too announced a price hike, effective from next month. Mercedes-Benz India too is mulling increasing the prices of its models from January.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda City ₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Honda City Hybrid ₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Elevate ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Amaze ₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda Cars India currently sells three passenger vehicles in India. These are the Amaze compact sedan, City midsize sedan and Elevate SUV. Speaking about the decision, Honda Cars India's Vice President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl said that the auto company will increase the prices of its models from next month due to pressure on input costs. "The model-wise amount of increase will be finalised by the end of this month. Our new model Elevate which was launched at an introductory price has been well received by the market with very high customer consideration. The introductory price will be valid till December 23 and price will be revised from January 2024," he added.

First Published Date: