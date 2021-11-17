Honda asks component suppliers to reduce carbon emissions from FY26: Report

Honda Motor Company, one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world has asked its key component suppliers to reduce carbon emissions annually by four per cent compared to their 2019 emission levels. The move comes as the Japanese carmaker aims to become carbon neutral in the coming years, reports Nikkei Daily.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Delhi Traffic Police intensifies action against vehicle pollution violators)

Honda also aims to start implementing this strategy from the fiscal year 2025-2026. Honda is not the first auto manufacturer to take such a move. Another global auto giant from Japan, Toyota too asked its parts suppliers earlier in June this year to reduce carbon emissions.

The largest automaker in Japan, Toyota aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. The automaker requested its key component suppliers to cut the carbon emissions by three per cent this year as compared to the previous year. As Toyota said at that time, carbon neutrality is not something a company can achieve alone.

Toyota chief Akio Toyoda, as head of the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association, indicated that Japan's auto industry can play a key role in achieving carbon neutrality for the global auto manufacturing sector.

Auto manufacturers around the world face a stark reality when it comes to climate change. With the global road transportation sector accounting for almost one-fifth of the total carbon dioxide emitted into the environment, the industry is keen to be a part of the drive to reduce global emissions. While the auto manufacturers are pushing hard to launch electric vehicles and join the bandwagon of electric mobility, the supply chain and other segments remain as areas of concern.

Adding woe to worry for the automakers are increasing fuel prices, raw material costs, several countries imposing deadlines for fossil fuel cars etc.