Honda Cars India on Thursday announced that its popular family sedan Amaze has garnered 4 lakh cumulative sales since its launch in 2013.

The second generation model was introduced in the country back at the Auto Expo 2020. It is also the largest selling Honda car in India. While with the first-gen model Honda managed to garner around 2.6 lakh overall sales till March 2018, the second-gen model has found around 1.4 lakh customers since it went on sale in May 2018.

Honda says that the Amaze is a popular model across metros and non-metros, Tier 1 markets have contributed to almost 44% of its overall volumes while Tier 2 & 3 combined drive its 56% sales.

The Amaze sources power from a BS 6-compliant 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine. The transmission options include a manual and CVT. Honda says that with the growing demand of automatic cars in India, popularity of Amaze CVT has also increased as over 20% Amaze customers now choose an automatic option, as against 9% in the previous-gen model.

Speaking on the milestone, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda Amaze has been an extremely successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4 lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners which has helped Amaze to become a popular brand across markets. With 42% first time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it’s a great choice as first car for customers which offers status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget."