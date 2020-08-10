Honda City smashed after driver crashes it against Delhi Police's patrol vehicle

In a tragic incident that could have almost certainly been avoided, a police personnel lost his life and another is severely injured after a speeding Honda City crashed against their patrol vehicle near Delhi's Khalsa College.

The incident was reported late Sunday night when the black City rammed the Delhi Police's patrol vehicle. Such was the intensity of the crash that while the patrol vehicle turned completely upside down, the City was extensively damaged as well. The bonnet and engine bay of the car was completely crumpled, a clear indication of the speed at which the impact took place.

According to cops, the driver of the City was under the influence of alcohol and was speeding way past the permitted limits. A case has been registered against him.

This is yet another tragic incident which goes to show why DUI not only poses a threat to the person behind the wheel but those around the car as well.

(With inputs from ANI)