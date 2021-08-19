Genesis GV60, Hyundai’s luxury car brand’s first electric SUV, makes debut

Genesis, the luxury vehicle wing of Hyundai Motor, has unveiled the design of its first electric GV60 sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Thursday, ahead of its official debut later this year.

The GV60 is Genesis's first electric vehicle (EV) based on the same Global-Electric Modular Platform (E-GMP) used for Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles. GV60 is Genesis' third SUV, following the GV80 and GV70 models.

(See pics of the Genesis GV60 electric SUV)

Genesis GV60 features an 800V electrical architecture, enabling an ultra-fast charging of 350kW, and can host single- or dual-motor power packages with a variety of battery sizes. The GV60 will be placed below the GV70 and GV80 in the Genesis SUV lineup and will be the second electric car, following the electric version of the G80 sedan.

The GV60 features a new evolution of the Genesis design language, with two-signature quad headlamps on either side of the shield-shaped front grille that features a revamped version of the company's logo. Genesis says the large grille is intended to emphasise dynamic performance and add high voltage battery cooling. There is also a single panel 'shell' hood.

The interior of the Genesis GV60 has similarities with Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The dual-screen digital display dominates the dashboard, while a large centre console houses both storage space and the vehicle's main controls.

The rear of the GV60 electric SUV features a fixed wing at the end of the roofline which makes it appear similar to a coupe. Its long clamshell hood and low ride height give it the appearance of a coupe-style luxury crossover utility vehicle, and the digital side mirrors project images onto two screens, using exterior-mounted cameras.

Inside, a dual-screen digital display dominates the dashboard, while a large centre console houses both storage space and the vehicle's main controls, similar to those on the Ioniq 5 and EV6. The automatic transmission is controlled by an unusual 'Crystal Sphere', which Genesis says also has built-in lights that illuminate when the car is turned off.

Genesis hasn't released any technical details for the GV60 yet, but it will likely be compatible with the Ioniq 5 and EV6. This means it will likely be offered with 58kWh and 77.8kWh batteries, with the higher capacity option offering a range of over 480 kms. Rear-wheel-drive single-engine models are also likely to be offered with 167 hp and 214 hp of power, while a two-engine, four-wheel drive model will offer 301 hp of power.

Genesis said it will reveal the range, performance and price of the GV60 after its launch, which will take place in the coming months.