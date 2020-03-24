Geely's EV brand Polestar starts production of Polestar 2 sedans in Zhejiang

Geely's EV brand Polestar starts production of Polestar 2 sedans in Zhejiang1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2020, 06:07 PM IST
Polestar, the premium electric vehicle brand owned by China's Geely, said it has started production of its mass market Polestar 2 sedan model at Geely's Zhejiang Luqiao plant.
Polestar plans to deliver cars initially to Europe, and then China and North America, the Gothenburg-based company said in a statement. The model's rival will include Tesla's Model 3 sedans.
The production line at the Zhejiang Luqiao plant also makes Volvo's XC40 sport-utility vehicles and Lynk & Co's 01 SUV.
