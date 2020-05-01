Datsun is all geared-up to launch the updated 2020 redi-GO in the Indian market. The pint-sized car was recently teased in official pictures and now its full variants, features and specification list has leaked online. The official bookings of the car is reported to start by mid-May.

As per the latest documents, the new redi-GO will be made available in four variants: D, A, T and T (O).

The entry-level 'D' variant will be kitted-up with some very basic features. It will ride on 14-inch steel wheels (with 165/70R14 tyres) and will feature halogen headlamp with headlamp levelizer, intermittent wiper, driver airbag, ABS + EBD, reverse parking sensors, 3-point front seat belt (ELR) with pretensioner + load limiter (driver side only), speed warning, remote fuel lid opener and more.

Coming on to the second higher redi-GO 'A' variant, it will additionally get power steering, AC with cooler and heater, Immobilizer, Tachometer (with integrated drive computer), passenger side sun visor, accessory socket, front and rear body-coloured bumper and chrome AC knob dial.

Features and specification list of new redi-GO. Image Credits: Pilot on Wheelz/Youtube.

The third redi-GO 'T' variant will get a slightly premium features in comparison to the previous variants. The list includes remote key entry/lock, 2 DIN audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB/Bluetooth/radio, central locking, monotone 14-inch full wheel cover, centre console with silver bezel, body-coloured outside door handle and air vents with silver ring.

For some premium features like LED DRLs, front passenger airbag, 8-inch infotainment system screen, rearview camera display with projection guide and more, customers will have to opt for the top-of-the-line redi-GO T (O) variant. And in addition to this, it will also get bits like front LED fog lamp + combination switch, front power window, 3 coat two-tone 14-inch full wheel cover, body-coloured ORVM, and Accessory socket + USB + Aux.

As far as engine and mechanical tech-specs are concerned, the car will most likely employ the updated BS 6 compliant 0.8-litre petrol and .0-litre petrol engines.

Its launch is expected to take place in the first week of June.




























