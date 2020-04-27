Datsun is gearing up to launch the facelifted redi-GO in the country and the new model has been teased in official pictures. As per the latest images, it will receive substantial styling updates which will make it a much nicer looking car.

Its front fascia will be given a bigger radiator grille which will be flanked by sleeker and sharper looking headlamps. There will be new vertically positioned, L-shaped DRLs at the front, along with the restyled lower air intake and front bumper.

Coming over to the sides, the updated model will now have a Datsun badge above the turn indicators, sitting over the front fenders. It will also receive a stylish looking roof-mounted spoiler for a more aggressive stance.

The teasers hide details on the new alloys, but it would be safe to expect that the mid-cycle update will introduce tweaked styling on the wheels as well.

Inside, expect changes to the instrument cluster as well as infotainment system. Moreover, updates will also be seen in terms of new trims and upholstery.

Mechanical changes will be big in the form of BS 6 complaint powertrains. The older 0.8- and 1.0-litre SCe naturally aspirated three-cylinder engines will be updated to meet the required emission standards. Output, however, may remain unchanged.

Previously, the 0.8-litre engine was known to develop 54 PS and 72 Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre engine pushed out 68 PS and 91 Nm of torque. The former was available with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the latter featured two options - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

The new Datsun redi-GO facelift will be launched soon, expect its prices to go up slightly with the BS 6 update.

Since India is now an even more important market for Datsun after its recent departure from Indonesia, the brand will increase its focus in the country with newer products. In the near future, it will also roll out a sub-compact SUV in India based out on the Renault's upcoming HBC concept.







