Lexus Motor has decided to postpone the launch of its new Lexus IS sedan. The company came out with a statement saying, "Considering the recent global situation, Lexus has respectfully postponed the premier of the New IS."

The fourth generation Lexus IS sedan was scheduled to be launched next week on June 9. The company said the new dates for the launch 'will be announced soon'.

Earlier this week, Lexus had teased the new sedan with a picture of the car. It was just a silhouette of the rear portion of the car which only highlighted the new taillights. Looking at the picture, one can clearly see that the Lexus IS tail-lights will use a triangular design that blends from left to right with LED shaped lights.

"Bringing the thrill of driving to the compact luxury sports car segment, Lexus will pull the cover off the new 2021 IS sports sedan next week," the caption read, describing the new model as "dressed to thrill".

There is also a rear diffuser integrated into the inside, with a bumper that looks aggressive. In general, the IS design adopts the look of the Lexus flagship LS.

The car will likely use the latest TNGA-L architecture framework. The new Lexus IS sedan is also expected to use a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 416 hp (422 PS) and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque.

According to reports, the 2021 Lexus IS sedan will have a lot more changes inside and outside compared to the previous generation models. It is expected that the exterior design will have fresh design elements, alongside a more luxurious interior.

There is no further detail that the company has shared on the new generation Lexus IS luxury sedan that gives away any other feature or specifications. One will have to wait till June 9 when the carmaker takes the covers off for all to see what the new sedan looks like.

It has been seven years since the third-generation Lexus IS sedan was launched in the market since 2013. That model got a mild facelift back in 2016. That is why it is expected that the new generation Lexus IS sedan will have a lot more changes that the previous model.