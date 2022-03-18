HT Auto
Ford recalls more than 150,000 F-150 pickup trucks over faulty windshield wiper

The affected Ford F-150 pickup truck were built between 8th January 2020 and 22nd March 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM
Ford F-150 pickup truck is one of the bestselling vehicles in the North American market.
Ford Motor Company has announced a recall for a total of 157,306 F-150 pickup trucks, over a faulty windshield wiper issue. The US auto major has said that these affected F-150 pickup truck trucks belong to the 2021 batch and the company will replace the faulty windshield wiper motor on these vehicles.

The auto company also said that this issue won't be a constant concern since it won't always be raining. However, in the case of rain, the faulty wipers could result in a major concern, as it could lead to a crash situation in bad weather.

(Also Read: GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue)

The affected Ford F-150 pickup trucks were reportedly built between 8th January 2020 and 22nd March 2021 at the auto company's Dearborn Truck Plant. Also, some of the affected F-150s were manufactured between 12th February 2020 and 22nd March 2021, at the company's Kansas City assembly plant in Clacomo Missouri.

Ford also said that it will be notifying all of its affected F-150 vehicle owners by 17th April 2022. It further added that the faulty windshield wipers will be inspected and fixed free of charge to the owners.

Ford has said that as of 14th February 2022, there had been 758 warranty reports for intermittent or inoperative functioning windshield wiper motors on the vehicles affected by the issue. However, no accidents or injuries have been reported due to the problem, the automaker further said.

Ford F-150 pickup truck is not only the bestselling vehicle of the US auto manufacturer but the most selling vehicle in the Noth American market as well. The Ford F-150 contributes a lion's share every year in the high volume pickup truck segment in the North American automobile market. The automaker has now brought an all-electric variant of the pickup truck, christened as F-150 Lightning, which has grabbed pretty good attention.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford F-150 F150 pickup truck Ford Motor Company
