Ford Motor has finally started the production and shipping of the new 2021 Bronco sport utility vehicles from its Michigan assembly plant in the US from Tuesday. The production has started almost a year after the SUV made its debut in a new avatar.

The delay in the launch of the 2021 Bronco SUV was due to supply issued amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.





Ford said that its customers have already booked more than 125,000 sixth-generation Bronco SUVs since the beginning of the year. Ford said it had made more than 190,000 reservations for the Bronco in the United States and Canada.

Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer at Ford Motor, said, "We know the fans have been waiting for the Bronco – and we're so excited to bring it back. And this Bronco is better than ever. We're staying authentic to Bronco's goes-over-any-terrain heritage and have leveraged the brand's Built Wild innovative design, durability and advanced off-road capability to get the most out of every adventure in the wild."

Ford took the covers off the 2021 Bronco SUV family, a new line-up of vehicles that include the classic two-door and the first-ever four-door 4X4 versions. The four-wheel drive Bronco also aims to take on one of the key players in the US market - the Jeep Wrangler.

The Ford Bronco SUVs will be available in two powertrain options. The petrol 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, which can produce 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of torque, while the 2.3-litre EcoBoost is targeted to deliver four-cylinder torque of 420 Nm with an expected 270 horsepower.

Ford had invested $750 million and added about 2,700 employees at the Michigan assembly plant to build the new Broncos. "We have the most skilled workforce in America working in a plant that’s state-of-the-art," said John Savona, Vice President, manufacturing and labour affairs at Ford Motor. "It’s an unbeatable combination designed to deliver our customers a high-quality, ready-for-anything, all-new Bronco," he added.

Ford Motor had withdrawn the Bronco SUV from production in 1996 amid falling demand, three decades after the first generation of Bronco SUV was launched.