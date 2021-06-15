In pics: 2021 Ford Bronco production finally gets underway at Michigan plant 5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jun 2021, 05:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk Ford Motor had withdrawn the Bronco SUV from production in 1996 amid falling demand.The company revived the Bronco nameplate in July last year, almost 25 years after the first Bronco was produced. 1/5Ford Motor has finally started the production and shipping of the new 2021 Bronco sport utility vehicles from its Michigan assembly plant in the US. 2/5The production has started almost a year after the SUV made its debut in a new avatar. The delay in the launch of the 2021 Bronco SUV was due to supply issued amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. 3/5Ford has said that its customers have already booked more than 125,000 sixth-generation Bronco SUVs since the beginning of the year. 4/5The 2021 Ford Bronco SUV family includes a line-up of a classic two-door and the first-ever four-door 4X4 versions. The four-wheel drive Bronco also aims to take on one of the key players in the US market - the Jeep Wrangler. 5/5The Ford Bronco SUVs will be available in two powertrain options - a petrol 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, which can produce 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of torque; and a 2.3-litre EcoBoost targeted to deliver four-cylinder torque of 420 Nm with an expected 270 horsepower.