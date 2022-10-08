Ford GT LM Edition is the final special edition version of the supercar

Ford GT LM Edition will be limited to just 20 units. It gets upgrades to the interior as well as exterior. Moreover, there is a new exhaust system.

Ford has unveiled a new LM Edition of their Ford GT supercar. LM stands for Le Mans Edition as the manufacturer wants to pay homage to their 2016 Le Mans win. Ford GT finished in first and third position at the 2016 Le Mans. Ford will start customer deliveries of GT LM Edition this fall with production ending by year-end. Ford will build only 20 LM Editions of the supercar.

Ford GT LM Edition gets Liquid Silver exterior paint on the carbon fibre bodywork. The customers would get a choice of red or blue colour schemes, honouring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans-winning No. 68 Ford GT.

Customers can make their Ford GT look unique by opting for exposed red or blue-tinted carbon fibre. This finish will be available on the front splitter, side sills and door sills, plus engine bay louvres, mirror stalks and rear diffuser. The 20-inch wheels are made up of carbon fibre with a gloss finish with corresponding red or blue inner-barrel accents and titanium lug nuts. The brake calipers sourced from Brembo are finished in black.

There are no mechanical changes to the engine. So, it is the same 3.5-litre V6 that is twin-turbocharged. It produces 656 hp of max power and 746 Nm of peak torque. Ford GT has a top speed of 350 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.8 seconds and 0-160 kmph time of 6 seconds.

What Ford has updated for the LM Edition is the exhaust. It now comes with a new 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust that features a cyclonic design.

There are some changes to the interior as well. The carbon fibre seats are now wrapped in Alcantara. The instrument cluster, pillars and headliners are finished in Ebony leather and Alcantara. There is an addition of matte carbon fibre to enhance the sportiness of the cabin.

