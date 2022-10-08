HT Auto
Ford GT LM Edition is the final special edition version of the supercar

Ford GT LM Edition will be limited to just 20 units. It gets upgrades to the interior as well as exterior. Moreover, there is a new exhaust system.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2022, 15:36 PM
Ford has not made any mechanical changes to the GT LM Edition. 
Ford GT has a top speed of 350 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.8 seconds and 0-160 kmph time of 6 seconds.
Ford GT LM Edition produces 656 hp of max power and 746 Nm of peak torque. If the numbers feel familiar then that is because Ford has not made any changes to the 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. 
Ford has updated the exhaust on the GT LM Edition. It is now a 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust that features a cyclonic design.
Ford GT LM Edition is finished in Liquid Silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue colour schemes,
The interior is updated with Alcantara and carbon fibre. 
Ford is using Ebony leather for some of the elements of the interior. 
Ford has not made any mechanical changes to the GT LM Edition. 
Ford GT has a top speed of 350 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.8 seconds and 0-160 kmph time of 6 seconds.
Ford GT has a top speed of 350 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.8 seconds and 0-160 kmph time of 6 seconds.
Ford GT LM Edition produces 656 hp of max power and 746 Nm of peak torque. If the numbers feel familiar then that is because Ford has not made any changes to the 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. 
Ford GT LM Edition produces 656 hp of max power and 746 Nm of peak torque. If the numbers feel familiar then that is because Ford has not made any changes to the 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. 
Ford has updated the exhaust on the GT LM Edition. It is now a 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust that features a cyclonic design.
Ford has updated the exhaust on the GT LM Edition. It is now a 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust that features a cyclonic design.
Ford GT LM Edition is finished in Liquid Silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue colour schemes,
Ford GT LM Edition is finished in Liquid Silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue colour schemes,
The interior is updated with Alcantara and carbon fibre. 
The interior is updated with Alcantara and carbon fibre. 
Ford is using Ebony leather for some of the elements of the interior. 
Ford is using Ebony leather for some of the elements of the interior. 

Ford has unveiled a new LM Edition of their Ford GT supercar. LM stands for Le Mans Edition as the manufacturer wants to pay homage to their 2016 Le Mans win. Ford GT finished in first and third position at the 2016 Le Mans. Ford will start customer deliveries of GT LM Edition this fall with production ending by year-end. Ford will build only 20 LM Editions of the supercar.

Ford GT LM Edition gets Liquid Silver exterior paint on the carbon fibre bodywork. The customers would get a choice of red or blue colour schemes, honouring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans-winning No. 68 Ford GT.

Customers can make their Ford GT look unique by opting for exposed red or blue-tinted carbon fibre. This finish will be available on the front splitter, side sills and door sills, plus engine bay louvres, mirror stalks and rear diffuser. The 20-inch wheels are made up of carbon fibre with a gloss finish with corresponding red or blue inner-barrel accents and titanium lug nuts. The brake calipers sourced from Brembo are finished in black.

(Also read: End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year)

There are no mechanical changes to the engine. So, it is the same 3.5-litre V6 that is twin-turbocharged. It produces 656 hp of max power and 746 Nm of peak torque. Ford GT has a top speed of 350 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.8 seconds and 0-160 kmph time of 6 seconds.

What Ford has updated for the LM Edition is the exhaust. It now comes with a new 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust that features a cyclonic design.

There are some changes to the interior as well. The carbon fibre seats are now wrapped in Alcantara. The instrument cluster, pillars and headliners are finished in Ebony leather and Alcantara. There is an addition of matte carbon fibre to enhance the sportiness of the cabin.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2022, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Ford GT LM Edition Le Mans Supercar
