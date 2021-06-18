Force Motors has given the clearest hint at the launch timeline of its new generation Gurkha off-road SUV. The carmaker recently confirmed that the Gurkha SUV is going to be launched in the third quarter this year, which means any time between July and September.

Force Gurkha SUV's launch ahead of the festive season will mean the new generation Mahindra Thar will get its first real rival in the Indian market since its launch last year.

Force Motors had showcased the new generation Gurkha during Auto Expo 2020. The SUV will be powered by a BS 6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine will be able to churn out 89 bhp of maximum power. It will get an all-wheel-drive system to excite the adventure enthusiasts. One of the key highlights of the SUV includes its independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear.

The exterior looks as rugged as ever, as Force Motors has tweaked it to match with the bolder with modern elements, just like Mahindra revamped its iconic Thar SUV in its latest iteration. The Gurkha SUV, showcased at the Auto Expo last year, has circular headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a snorkel, turn indicators placed over front fenders, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.