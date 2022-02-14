HT Auto
Five factors that make Kia Carens unique for the Indian market

Kia Carens will be the automaker's fourth car in India after Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 12:14 PM
Kia Carens is a 6/7-seater premium MPV with SUVish features, will take on the like of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Maruti Ertiga among others. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Kia Carens is a 6/7-seater premium MPV with SUVish features, will take on the like of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Maruti Ertiga among others. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Kia Carens MPV is one of the most awaited cars of 2022 that is launching in India on February 15. The MPV comes with a design inspired by SUVs and carries the practicality of a people mover. Kia has witnessed a pretty strong and positive response from Indian consumers since its arrival in the country.

Kia Carens MPV is expected to continue that momentum further.

(Also Read: Kia Carens to launch tomorrow: Price expectations)

Kia Carens will be the fourth passenger vehicle from the Hyundai-owned South Korean auto major, after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. The car has already created quite a buzz in the domestic market well ahead of its market launch.

Here are five facts that make Kia Carens MPV unique for the Indian market.

A relatively high ground clearance and sporty alloy design add to the youthful visual appeal of the Kia Carens.
A relatively high ground clearance and sporty alloy design add to the youthful visual appeal of the Kia Carens.

Kia Carens design

Kia Carens MPV has been designed by taking the genes of SUVs and blending that with practicality of a large people mover. Also, it comes with premiumness that makes it unique among others. The car has a front fascia that is completely different as compared to Seltos or Sonet.

It gets Kia's Tiger Nose design philosophy inspired front grille, distinctive LED daytime running lights. The Carens runs on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Irt also gets black side cladding, LED taillights connected by a sleek bar. Overall, the Kia Carens appears well-balanced, mature and new age.

The HD infotainment screen inside Kia Carens is top notch and very easy to use.
The HD infotainment screen inside Kia Carens is top notch and very easy to use.

Kia Carens cabin

Kia Carens will come in two different seating configurations. There will be a six and a seven seater variant The six-seater gets dual captain seats on second row, while seven-seater gets 60:40 splid second row seats. The cabin dons a beige theme blended with premium features, soft touch plastics and ample space. It gets front ventilated seats, air purifier, one-touch tumble down functionality for second row occupant.

Creature comfort features inside the cabin of Kia Carens include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker Bose surround sound system, 64-color ambient lighting, sunroof etc.

Carens from Kia is available in a six-seat layout but even in the seven-seat layout, three passengers in the middle row won't exactly be packed like sardines.
Carens from Kia is available in a six-seat layout but even in the seven-seat layout, three passengers in the middle row won't exactly be packed like sardines.

Kia Carens safety

Kia Carens gets a strong build quality. Range topping Carens variant packs six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, ESC, ABS and downhill brake control.

Kia Carens will come available in multiple petrol and diesel engine options.
Kia Carens will come available in multiple petrol and diesel engine options.

Kia Carens powertrain

Kia Carens gets a range of powertrain options, which are same as Kia Seltos. It gets a 1.4-litre GDI petrol engine that churns out 140 PS of power. The engine is available with transmission options including a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual unit. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well, which generates 115 PS of power. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Kia will also offer a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine, which will be available with options like a 6-speed AT and a 6-speed MT gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 115 PS of maximum power output.

Carens has good straight-line stability and unless throwing the car into turns, it does manage to keep a fair bit of grip on body roll too.
Carens has good straight-line stability and unless throwing the car into turns, it does manage to keep a fair bit of grip on body roll too.

Kia Carens rivals

Kia Carens will be available in five variants, which are - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus trims. Kia Carens will compete with strong rivals such as Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari. With pricing expected to be ranging between 14-20 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Carens would challenge Toyota Innova Crysta as well.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Carens Kia Carens MPV Kia India
