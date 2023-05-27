HT Auto
First Aston Martin DB12 sold for $1.6 million at auction, to be donated to charity

Having made its global debut earlier this week, the first-ever Aston Martin DB12 was auctioned at the Cannes International Film Festival in France for a staggering amount of $1.6 million (approx. 13.2 crore). The opportunity to be the very first customer of the “super tourer" did come at a premium, but with all the money going to charity - The Foundation for AIDS Research.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2023, 17:58 PM
The Aston Martin DB12 Launch Editon gets bespoke upgrades while its engine cover will be signed by F1 drivers Fernando Alonso & Lawrence Stroll
The all-new Aston Martin DB12 made its public appearance at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 with the top stars of entertainment, the arts and fashion in attendance. The Launch Edition sold at the auction will be the very first example of the Grand Tourer to be hand-delivered to a customer anywhere across the world, the automaker said. The car was seen in the halo Iridescent Emerald specification.

Also Read : Aston Martin DB12 breaks cover with 671 bhp AMG V8 engine and 325 kmph top speed

Aston Martin DB12, even without a V12 engine, churns out more power than the DB11
The DB12 Launch Edition is also the very first car to be curated by the Q by the Aston Martin bespoke service to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary. As part of the bespoke touches, the super tourer gets a special fender badge and headrest embroidery. It also gets a plaque on the door sill of the cabin, to mark its unique history. Furthermore, the DB12’s engine cover will be signed by Aston Martin Formula 1 drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Speaking about the auction, Lawrence Stroll - Executive Chairman, Aston Martin, said, “Aston Martin is thrilled to have supported the amfAR Gala Cannes. In addition to showcasing the generosity of amfAR attendees, the incredible amount raised through this charity auction highlights the excitement for the new DB12 and the unique ultra-luxury and high-performance aspects of this model that elevate it well beyond the current GT category."

A full glass roof gives the DB12 a sleek and visually appealing look.
The Aston Martin DB12 is a successor to the DB11 and draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG that’s tuned for 671 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The super tourer can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph. The all-new DB12 will enter series production in the third quarter of this year and is likely to come to India in 2024.

First Published Date: 27 May 2023, 17:58 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin DB12 Aston Martin car auction
