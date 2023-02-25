HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ferrari's Leclerc Leads First Session Of Last Day Of F1 Tests

Ferrari's Leclerc leads first session of last day of F1 tests

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc clocked the fastest time ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell in the first session of Saturday's third and final day of Formula One testing. Leclerc completed 67 laps and was 0.42 seconds quicker on soft tires than Russell, who did 83 laps on mediums. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will replace Russell in the W14 for the afternoon run.

By: AP
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 20:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Charles Leclerc during the pre-testing in the SF-23 at the Bahrain International Circuit (Scuderia Ferrari/Twitter)
Charles Leclerc during the pre-testing in the SF-23 at the Bahrain International Circuit (Scuderia Ferrari/Twitter)
Charles Leclerc during the pre-testing in the SF-23 at the Bahrain International Circuit (Scuderia Ferrari/Twitter)
Charles Leclerc during the pre-testing in the SF-23 at the Bahrain International Circuit

With Lance Stroll still sidelined because of a wrist injury sustained in a bicycle accident, Aston Martin again used F2 champion Felipe Drugovich and he was third fastest — about 1 second behind Leclerc. It is unsure whether Stroll will recover in time to race next weekend in the season-opener in Bahrain, and teammate Fernando Alonso offered no indication.

“No news," the two-time F1 champion said. "It's a private matter so I have nothing to comment."

Sergio Perez took over from two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull and was fourth quickest on mediums. There was a brief red flag at the start after some debris was cleared off the track, seemingly from Perez's RB19. A second red flag came out later when Valtteri Bottas parked his Alfa Romeo in a run-off area. Verstappen was fastest on Thursday and Zhou Guanyu topped day two of testing Friday.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹5.2 Cr***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
3900 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Times set in testing offer a rough guide to a team’s true speed for the season, with the cars often set up in very different ways. But McLaren CEO Zak Brown said Friday he felt his team was behind its projected targets. Brown will hardly have been reassured when Australian driver Oscar Piastri had a big spin on the track, although he recovered quickly.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 20:21 PM IST
TAGS: motorsport F1 Formula 1 F1 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
Volkswagen ID.3 is one of the most important models in the brand's ID-badged electric car lineup.
Volkswagen teases ID.3 electric car ahead of March 1 debut

Latest News

Moto Morini planning to bring X-Cape 1200 adventure bike as new flagship: Report
Moto Morini planning to bring X-Cape 1200 adventure bike as new flagship: Report
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully
This BMW MINI electric vehicle gets wheels made from 100% recycled aluminium
This BMW MINI electric vehicle gets wheels made from 100% recycled aluminium
In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a head turner
In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a head turner
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully into a cruiser
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully into a cruiser

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city