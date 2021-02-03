Ferrari Roma launched, priced at 3.61 crore in India

Ferrari Roma has been launched in the Indian market after its global debut almost a year back. The new Ferrari has been priced at ₹3.61 crore (Ex-Showroom). Not to forget, the final price of the car depends upon the level of custmisation the customer opts for.

The latest head-turner by Ferrari features sleek headlamps, flared fenders, and body-coloured grille that reminds of the 'La Dolce Vita' concept. The new and elegant silhouette of the latest prancing horse makes the car look easy and pleasing to the eye.

The chassis of the Roma uses the new modular technology which contributes to its lightweight. The car stretches 4.6 metres in length and weighs 1,472 kg. It also benefits from new vehicle dynamics systems such as the Side Slip Control 6.0 and a dynamic enhancer.

Inside, it features a flat-bottomed steering wheel that guards a 16-inch digital instrument console. There is also an 8.4-inch vertical tablet-like touchscreen that has been placed in the centre.

At the heart of the Ferrari Roma sits a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is also found on the Ferrari 488 Pista. To put down the figures, the engine is known to develop 603 bhp of maximum power at 5,750 - 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm at 3,000 - 5,750 rpm. It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Ferrari Roma goes 0-100 kmph in less than 3.4 seconds, and attains the 200 kmph mark in just 3.9 seconds. The top speed of the car has been rated at 320 kmph.