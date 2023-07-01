HT Auto
Dutch teenage racer Dilano van 't Hoff dies after multi-car crash in Belgium

Dutch teenage driver Dilano van ’t Hoff died after a crash at the Formula Regional European Championship in Belgium, organizers said Saturday. The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was competing in a morning race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It was held prior to the 24 Hours of Spa race later Saturday.

By: AP
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2023, 20:25 PM
18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff was involved in a multi-car crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium due to heavy rain
“Everyone associated with the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is devastated by the news that Formula Regional EU by Alpine driver Dilano van ’t Hoff lost his life in an accident during this morning’s race," the race organisers said in a statement. “We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and MP Motorsport."

The FREC expressed its “ sincere condolences to the family, team and friends."

A minute’s silence was held before the start of the main 24 Hours of Spa race.

Motorsport's governing body FIA also expressed its sorrow.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is where French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed following a multi-car crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgium Grand Prix in 2019.

Two years ago, six drivers from the all-female W Series needed medical checks following a heavy crash during a qualifying session on the same track.

