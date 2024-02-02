Elevate SUV helps Honda clock 10% growth in sales in January

Honda Cars has registered a growth of more than 10 per cent in January sales as the carmaker sold 8,681 cars across India last month. January has also been the best month for the Japanese auto giant in terms of exports, recording as many as 4,531 units last month. Honda's rise in sales has been largely due to the success of its flagship SUV Elevate. Launched last year, the Elevate SUV has quickly climbed up the charts to become the carmaker's best-seller.

The Elevate SUV has helped the Japanese auto giant to scale up its sales in India which otherwise was largely dependent on its two other models - the

Honda Cars has seen rise in sales since the Elevate SUV was launched in September last year. With an average sales of more than 4,000 units every month, it has helpedHonda to increase its sales volumes significantly over the past few months. While sedans like City and Amaze continue to perform strongly, Honda's revival in India could be attributed to the Elevate SUV's success. Compared to January last year, when Honda could sell 7,821 units despite having four models on sale. Now, with only Elevate, City and Amaze on offer, Honda has managed growth rate of more than 10 per cent.

Like most other carmakers in India, January brought in the new year cheer with its sales numbers. Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said, “Entering the new year, our models have consistently contributed to our sales volume, reflecting a positive demand for our lineup. Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, gaining growing preference and momentum month after month. Alongside Elevate, the unwavering success of the Honda City and Amaze has played a crucial role in sustaining our momentum."

Honda Elevate SUV is priced between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has already crossed the 20,000 sales landmark. The SUV is is offered with only the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned to produce 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. It also comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), multi-angle rearview cameras, reverse parking sensors, and more.

Elevate now forms key part of Honda's SUV strategy in India. Though a bit late into the game, Honda now plans to introduce an electric version of the SUV in the next couple of years.

