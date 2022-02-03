HT Auto
Home Cars Design sketches offer first glimpse of new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo

Design sketches offer first glimpse of new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo

New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo gets numerous black elements and unique Monte Carlo skirts.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 11:26 AM
Fourth-generation Skoda Fabia continues the tradition of sporty lifestyle variants.
Fourth-generation Skoda Fabia continues the tradition of sporty lifestyle variants.

Skoda Auto has released the first official design sketches that offer a first glimpse of the new Fabia Monte Carlo. The company has been using the ‘Monte Carlo’ moniker for over a decade now. This name symbolizes the sporty-looking trims for several Skoda models.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 24.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 31.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

After the Scala and the Kamiq, the fourth-gen Fabia is all set to join the Monte Carlo league.

(Also Read: Skoda to open test drives of Slavia from March, sedan to hit showrooms soon)

On the outside, several blacked-out elements can be found as the frame of the Skoda grille gets a black finish, as well as the spoiler lip on the exclusive front apron, which is characterised by a large air intake. In addition to that, the car's diffuser in the rear apron and the lettering on the tailgate also come finished in black, as are the exterior mirror caps, the window frames, the side skirts and the rear spoiler; the wings feature Monte Carlo badges.

There is sporty interior design with red accents and carbon-style elements on the Fabia Monte Carlo. 
There is sporty interior design with red accents and carbon-style elements on the Fabia Monte Carlo. 

The newly revealed sketch images show the model with carbon-style elements and red decorative trim strips that lend the car's interior a very sporty appeal. The cabin on the Fabia Monte Carlo is predominantly black and the model also gets height-adjustable sports seats with integrated headrests, while the 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel bears the Monte Carlo badge. There is black stitching on the leather trims for the steering wheel rim as well as the handbrake and gear stick. 

(Also Read: First look on the 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV)

Skoda currently has the Scala Monte Carlo and the Kamiq Monte Carlo on offer in the international markets and soon the line-up will be expanded with the addition of the new fourth-generation Fabia.

For the record, the India launch of the car is unlikely any time soon. 

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto Skoda Fabia Fabia 2022 Fabia Monte Carlo
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city