California-based automobile startup company Czinger has unveiled its hybrid hypercar Czinger 21C, which uses 3D printed parts in its manufacture. Czinger decided to call 21C in relation to 21st century, this in relation to the fact that the vehicle is designed, built and manufactured for the needs of the 21st century.

The Czinger 21C can produce a massive 1,250 horsepower. The amount of power originates from a hybrid system comprised of a 2.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Once this enormous amount of horsepower works to move the vehicle's low weight, the acceleration capacity is extraordinary. The Czinger 21C can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds. The hypercar can hit its maximum speed of 400 kmph in a measly 29 seconds. On paper, it is going to be faster than a Bugatti Chiron.

The Czinger 21C has a combustion engine and electric motors that can run on carbon neutral methanol.

The aesthetics of the Czinger 21C is more typical of a racing car than a street car. The front fascia of the Czinger 21C resembles a fighter jet with broad shoulders flanking a stooping nose-line. In fact, the hypercar will have tandem seating for two, creating a fighter-jet-like cockpit ambience.

The Czinger 21C has only one central seat for the driver and another in the back, also centralised, for the passenger (called copilot), supposedly inspired by the "pod racer" of Star Wars.

Its front has a multitude of aerodynamic details and four optics. The front window is especially wide considering that only the driver can see through it.

On the side, the angular and aerodynamic constant of the front is maintained, the same as in a rear where the great protagonist is a spoiler of considerable dimensions. The chassis is made of carbon fibre. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the car is that a significant part of its parts were printed in 3D.

At the moment the price of the Czinger 21C is unknown, but it is known that only 80 units will be manufactured.