Compass-based, new 7-seat Jeep Commander breaks cover in Brazil

The American Sport Utility Vehicle maker Jeep has recently revealed the new three-row Commander in the Brazilian market. The new Commander comes based on the Compass and is a longer, and more spacious counterpart of the model sold in the Indian market.

The new Commander features a more upright rear end that allows it to accommodate a third row of seats for more passengers. Also not to forget, the car also sports a distinctive exterior design that helps it to stand out from its donor model.

On the outside, the new Commander gets a design that takes cues from the larger SUV siblings, mainly the new Grand Cherokee L. Some of the bits such as the front main grille with the folded top section, familiar chrome on upper edges of the windows, rectangular full-LED headlamp and slim tail-lamps, remind of the company's larger, new-generation Grand Cherokee.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard design has been carried over from the Compass, featuring a digital instrument cluster and floating touchscreen. Minor differences can be noticed in the form of different metallic trim and suede fabric inserts over the dashboard.

The front seats too have been picked from the donor SUV, although in Commander the seats get some diamond patterning. In addition, the front centre armrest gets a ‘Jeep 1941’ embossment.

As per details revealed through a previous teaser, the SUV gets a 7-seat layout, although a 6-seater variant could also be likely in the pipeline.

While there are no concrete details on the engine and specs of the Jeep Commander, reports suggest that the car is likely to be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel and a flex-fuel 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine in the South American market.

It is also expected to arrive in the Indian market in 2022 as the Jeep Meridian.