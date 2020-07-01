Following the launch of C3 Aircross SUV and C5 Aircross SUV, Citroen is ready for the next stage in the rollout of its product strategy, focusing firmly on the hatchback market. New e-C4 represents Citroen’s new-generation compact hatchback, inspired by customers and their various ways of driving.

Citroen had revealed key details about the new electric vehicle much before the June 30 launch. It replaces Citroen’s C4 Cactus as part of the company’s global line-up, will retain the crossover looks and styling cues from previous generation.

With a unique and bold identity, New e-C4 presents a new concept at the heart of the compact hatchback segment. With its elevated and assertive posture, the new body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback, while subtly adopting certain SUV design forms for added strength and character. Aerodynamic and fluid, the design features new LED V-shaped front and rear lighting signatures, and a new expression of style that is more assertive, muscular and dynamic.

The warm and high-tech interiors instantly express well-being, comfort and modernity. Each customer will be able to configure their car to suit their preferences, with 31 exterior colour combinations and six ambiences inside the cabin.

Interior of the new Citroen e-C4





New e-C4 embodies high-tech and modern electric mobility – a new e-Comfort class. After C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, Ami, e-Dispatch and e-SpaceTourer, New e-C4 lets one drive in electric mode on a daily basis, perfectly insulated from the road and the outside world, in a hushed, cocoon-like setting – so all outside noises are filtered out.

New e-C4 has an efficient electric powertrain with zero CO2 emissions and a WLTP range of 217 miles (350 km). In addition to the pleasure of driving 100% electric, with no CO2 emissions and real efficiency in everyday use, New e-C4 also allows access to the low-emission traffic zones in some cities, which are increasingly off-limits to conventional vehicles.

The 100% electric motor is powerful and energetic whatever the circumstances. It has 136 hp, 260 Nm of torque that is instantly available, a 0-62 mph time of 9.7 seconds when in Sport mode and a top speed of 93 mph (150 kmph). The 50 kWh battery pack is rated as high-voltage 400 V Li-ion. For peace-of-mind, the battery warranty is eight years or 100,000 miles for 70% of charge capacity.

New e-C4 has a “Brake" feature to amplify the deceleration of the car without pressing the brake pedal. The system allows for the recovery of energy when slowing the car, unlike conventional petrol and Diesel versions. This action lets the driver partially recharge the battery and increase range.

Several driving modes are available, activated by the mode selector on the centre console: Eco, Normal or Sport. The system allows the driver to choose between performance and optimal eco-driving.

At a public charging station using a 100 kW charger, the battery replenishes at a rate of approximately 6.2 miles/min (10 km/min), which is best in the segment. 80% of charge is completed in 30 minutes. At home using a 32 A Wallbox, recharging takes as little as 7.5 hours with single-phase supply or even 5 hours with three-phase supply and an optional 11 kW on-board charger. At home and for occasional needs, the battery can be recharged using a standard domestic socket.

Charging is simple and can be pre-programmed or deferred to benefit from more advantageous off-peak electricity prices. Customers can pre-set the charging times using the touchscreen tablet in the passenger compartment or by using the MyCitroen app. Charging is easy thanks to the ergonomics of the charging port and the accessibility of the cable(s), which are stored under the boot floor. The charging port features a coloured indicator so the user can monitor the charging process. Charging can also be followed on the MyCitroen app.

The driver has a dedicated readout on the digital instrument panel to view the battery status or range, as well as a choice of three displays: power indicator (power meter), energy flow or heat comfort consumption. The latter makes it possible to view the impact of in-car heating and temperature comfort on energy use.

Accessible directly via a button on the centre console, specific pages on the touchscreen display the system’s operating status or the settings for delayed battery charging. When the vehicle is charging, the screen can show the remaining time to achieve a full charge (in hours and minutes), the range recovered (in miles / km) or the recovered battery charge as a percentage.

New e-C4 will hit the roads in the second half of 2020, with orders opening in the autumn. It is also likely to be considered for India besides the C5 Aircross SUV, which is scheduled to be launched some time this year.